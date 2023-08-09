Nanjangud woman attacked on Mysuru-Chennai train

August 9, 2023

Assailant enters unreserved ladies’ compartment

Mysore/Mysuru: In a shocking incident that occurred on the night of Monday, Aug. 7, aboard the Mysuru-Chennai Kaveri Express near Kengeri, a 43-year-old woman endured a terrifying ordeal as an assailant attempted to rob her, leaving her severely injured. The incident took place around 10.40 pm in the ladies’ compartment.

The victim, identified as V. Gayatri, a resident of Nanjangud in Mysuru district, was travelling alone on her way to Chennai, where she works as a Lower Division Clerk at the Tamil Classical Institute.

Following the incident, Gayathri promptly reported it to the Government Railway Police (GRP) Station in Mysuru, with her husband Mahesh accompanying her. The GRP authorities have duly registered the FIR and subsequently transferred the case to the Bengaluru City GRP Station.

As per the victim’s statement, Gayatri was en route to Chennai for a Court hearing. However, due to the attack, her journey had to be cut short, and she returned to Mysuru. The assailant’s attempt to rob her, targeting her money and gold chains, resulted in a brutal confrontation during which Gayatri sustained severe injuries.

Her husband Mahesh recounted the incident, stating, “My wife was asleep when the man attempted to steal her chain. When she resisted, the man brutally assaulted her.”

Railway sources revealed that Gayatri was travelling in the unreserved ladies’ compartment since her e-ticket for the Kaveri Express was on the waitlist. Despite the presence of a few women in the compartment, she found herself alone after the Ramanagara Station.

It was during this vulnerable moment that the assailant managed to enter the compartment before the train reached its next stop.

The assailant succeeded in stealing Rs. 500 from Gayatri as she resisted the robbery attempt. The criminal hastily disembarked from the train at Kengeri. Shockingly, there were no Railway Protection Force (RPF) or GRP personnel present at the scene to provide immediate assistance to the victim.

Only after a delay of 20 minutes, upon the train’s arrival at KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station, did Gayatri receive the urgently needed medical attention, according to sources.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, Yogesh Mohan, acknowledged the shortage of security personnel assigned to each coach.

He mentioned that the CCTV footage from Kengeri Railway Station would aid the Railways in identifying the assailant. In response to the attack, security checks on all trains are being intensified, confirmed RPF Divisional Security Commissioner Soumyalatha.