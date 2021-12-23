First Omicron case surfaces in Mysuru

December 23, 2021

No need for people to panic, says District Health Officer

DC to hold meeting as series of year-end events lined up

Mysore/Mysuru: The first case of Omicron, the latest variant of the Coronavirus, has been confirmed in Mysuru by the District Health Office.

A nine-year-old child, who came to Bengaluru along with her parents on Dec. 19 by flight, had to undergo the mandatory RT-PCR test at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, which proved positive according to health officials.

The family, from Mysuru, had been to Switzerland and Abu Dhabi on a holiday and stayed there for some time. The family later arrived in Mysuru and the health authorities here were alerted by the Bengaluru authorities on the RT-PCR results, said Health Department sources.

“The samples were sent for genome sequencing and the test results are out now. The girl has been isolated at a facility in Mysuru and is asymptomatic. Tests on her parents were negative and the family is under observation. We are tracing the primary and secondary contacts and the Department is on high alert,” District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad told Star of Mysore.

There is no need for the people to panic and they must follow the safety norms and they should mandatorily take two doses of vaccine, he said.

The District Administration, Health Department and the Mysuru City Corporation have taken enough precautions to counter the Omicron threat, the DHO added.

A series of events have been lined up in Mysuru and already, an exhibition is on at Dasara Exhibition Grounds. The Flower Show at Mysore Palace will be held from Dec. 25, followed by Christmas and New Year celebrations. As the first Omicron case has been reported, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham will be holding a meeting with the authorities concerned today to take stock of the situation, said Dr. Prasad.

“The administration is geared up in case the Omicron cases escalate. We have a dedicated facility at the District Hospital to treat COVID and Omicron patients. At present, no COVID patient is being treated at any of the Government Hospitals except the District Hospital. If cases mount, we have Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital, Trauma Care and PKTB Hospital to take in patients and all the hospitals are self-reliant in oxygen. We are even ready to open Covid Care Centres if it amounts to that,” DHO Dr. Prasad added. Already the State Government has imposed a series of restrictions for the year-end celebrations and the DC will take a call if more restrictions are needed in Mysuru in the wake of the Omicron case being reported for the first time.