Medicine stocks arrive, facilities readied: MMC&RI Dean

December 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Sufficient stock of medicines to treat COVID and Omicron patients have started arriving in Mysuru as tenders have been called and even the infrastructure has been scaled up to face any eventuality in the wake of the first Omicron case being reported in Mysuru.

Even if the cases mount, there will not be a situation like in the first and second wave where Mysuru’s health infrastructure was crumbling, owing to the large scale of infection.

“Things have changed now and we are ready both in terms of medicines and facilities. All the healthcare infrastructure that handled the first and second wave and the new ones that have been added after the crisis situation have been readied to face new threats,” Dr. H.N. Dinesh, Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) told Star of Mysore.

The MMC&RI has been tasked with ramping up infrastructure at K.R. Hospital, Trauma Care Centre, District Hospital, Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital, PKTB Hospital and also at Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Maternity Hospital. Essential drugs to treat patients have arrived in batches, Dr. Dinesh said.

Over 128 doctors who have completed their internship will be deputed for COVID duty and along with them, there are 115 house surgeons, 180 post-graduate students, 240 regular doctors, 380 nursing staff and 78 technicians at MMC&RI’s disposal, he said.

All the manpower needs will be met and if required, staff will be outsourced after obtaining approvals from the Government, Dr. Dinesh said.

“Of the 1,050 beds at K.R. Hospital, 950 have oxygen supply and 650 beds will be reserved for COVID patients. In Cheluvamba Hospital, there are 450 beds and 150 will be reserved for COVID patients. Likewise, there are 300 beds in Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital, 120 beds in Trauma Care Centre and 100 beds in the PKTB Hospital. Almost all (up to 80 percent) beds are oxygenated,” he explained.

There is a dedicated channel for medical oxygen supplies and another 6 kl oxygen tank is being set up at K.R. Hospital. The Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital is equipped with 30 paediatric ventilators, 20 High Dependency Units and 100 oxygenated beds, he added.