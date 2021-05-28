Now, elderly and differently-abled to get jab at near home sites

May 28, 2021

New Delhi: The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended the proposal by a Technical Expert Committee of the Union Ministry on the guidelines for Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVC) for elderly and differently-abled citizens.

These recommendations have also been accepted by the Union Ministry of Health. NHCVC for Elderly and Differently-abled citizens would follow a community-based, flexible and people-centric approach, bringing the COVID Vaccination Centres nearer to homes.

The Technical Expert Committee’s recommendations are aimed to ensure vaccination of seniors and differently-abled population having limited mobility due to their physical condition. The recommendations are in response to the need to increase access by bringing vaccination services closer to the community while maintaining all necessary precautions and safety measures, as per the Operational Guidelines and Advisories issued from time to time. These Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres will be organised specially for the below mentioned eligible population while vaccination for all other age groups will continue at the existing COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

It is applicable to all individuals above 60 years of age with no vaccination or first dose vaccination and those below 60 years with disability due to physical or medical conditions. These guidelines include a community-based approach to be followed where sessions can be conducted in non-health facility based settings and are nearer to home.

Based on the cohort of eligible population, District Task Force (DTF) or Urban Task Force (UTF) will decide the location of NHCVC to maximise the reach of services to the target population, reduce vaccine wastage along with causing minimal impact on the existing health services.

NHCVC will be linked to an existing CVC for vaccination purpose; the CVC in-charge will be responsible to provide vaccine, logistics and human resources required for vaccination.

The site for NHCVC will be pre-identified in collaboration with community groups and RWAs. Such sites could be at Panchayat Bhawan, Sub-Health Centres and Health & Wellness Centres with availability of adequate space, Community Halls, RWA Premises, Polling Booths, Schools etc. and should to have a Vaccination Room and a Waiting Area with appropriate access for the target group, for example ramp for wheel chair access and Observation Room to ensure waiting for 30 minutes post vaccination.

In a scenario where there is a group of target beneficiaries under one roof like Old Age Home etc., the NHCVC can be organised at that site as per the Operational Guidelines.

The guidelines also include details regarding registration and appointment of beneficiaries — either in advance, on-site or Facilitated Cohort Registration process on Co-WIN, line listing of beneficiaries, identification of NHCVC site and linkage with existing CVC, facilitate travel of elderly and persons with special needs to session site wherever needed, making the vaccination centre friendly to the elderly and persons with special needs.