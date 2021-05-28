GTD asks officers to bring down Corona cases

May 28, 2021

Hands over three oxygen-fitted ambulances to Taluk Administration

Distributes Corona medical kits to ASHA and Anganwadi workers

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has asked officers to take preventive steps and provide good treatment to Corona positive patients to bring down the positive cases and deaths in the Constituency.

Visiting Yelwal Primary Health Centre’s (PHC) Covid Mitra here yesterday, he opined that villagers play a vital role in containing the pandemic in rural areas. The village elders must convene a meeting and create awareness among the people about strictly following the safety protocol. The Executive Officers of Taluk Panchayat and Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) must take necessary steps in this regard.

When villagers complained about crowding of people during distribution of cereals and pulses at Fair Price Shops, the MLA ordered issuing notice to Chief Executive Officer of PLF Bank and to the shop asking them to strictly maintain social distance. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) must deploy the staff at all the shops to maintain social distance, GTD said.

The MLA handed over three oxygen-fitted ambulances to Taluk Administration for the benefit of Corona positive patients. Those who wish to avail the free service may call Ph: 0821-2414812 anytime.

Later, GTD visited a 200-bed Covid Care Centre established at Horticulture College Hostel at Yelachanahalli village, for the residents of Yelwal. The positive patients of this part will be housed in this centre which has all facilities. The patients must be given good treatment, medicine and food on time. At any point of time, they should not be neglected, he warned.

Then, the MLA visited Sagarakatte PHC and distributed Corona medical kit to ASHA and Anganwadi workers. He asked them to take utmost care of positive patients and advise them to take hot water steam by putting Tulasi, Turmeric, Garlic, Ginger and Neem leaves for early recovery. Besides, the importance of wearing mask and social distancing must be explained to them, he said.

Patients must be taught about the use of digital thermometer and pulse oximeter. ASHA workers were given training on the use of medical kits by doctors.

MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith, Dy.SP P. Sumith, Executive Officer Ramesh, Taluk Health Officer Dr. Mahadevaprasad and Sub-Inspector Nikitha were present.