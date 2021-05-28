ZP CEO Yogesh visits GPs; interacts with Covid infected
ZP CEO Yogesh visits GPs; interacts with Covid infected

May 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Close on the heels of steady rise in Corona positive cases and deaths in the district, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) A.M. Yogesh visited Nagawala, Dhanagalli and Doddamaragoudanahalli Gram Panchayats to take stock of the situation yesterday.

At Nagawala GP, he also paid visit to the houses of positive patients and interacted with them. The ASHA workers were asked to complete house-to-house survey in rural areas at the earliest.

The CEO also saw ongoing restoration of Kalyani and individual works under MGNREGA scheme.

At Doddamaranagoudanahalli GP, Yogesh met Corona patients, spoke to Task Force members, and inspected works taken up under NREGA. He also took information on ongoing underground water recharge works. He told the Panchayat Officers that it was the duty of ASHA and Anganwadi workers to take care of home  isolated patients.

In Dhanagalli GP, the CEO inspected MGNREGA scheme as well as took details related to Covid situation.

Start Helplines

The CEO ordered to start Helplines in Gram Panchayat limits to help Corona positive patients to seek medical advice on time. The Helpline centre must extend all possible help to those infected with the virus, the ZP CEO added.

