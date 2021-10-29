Fit Mysuru: City gyms to offer free one month training

October 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With an aim to educate people about fitness and to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle especially after the killer COVID-19 outbreak, gym owners in Mysuru have come up with a ‘Fit Mysuru Movement’ offering a free one month training at select gyms during November.

Office-bearers of Mysuru Gym and Fitness Owners Association have appealed to people to make use of this free fitness training camp from Nov. 1 to 30.

Association President M.S. Harsha said that this is an awareness camp held to sensitise people about the importance of fitness.

“During the month-long training, gyms will focus on the aspect of how to maintain fitness. Many think that going to a gym is to grow muscles and build a body. But fitness is not just to build a body but it is also about following a healthy diet and lifestyle. The campaign is to clear misconceptions and is to invite more and more people to lead a healthy life. This will result in a healthy society,” he said.

He further said that Fit Mysuru is open to all those above 6 years of age and also sensitises on how to lose weight to overcome the problem of diabetes and blood pressure. Zumba, dance, yoga, aerobics and how to lose weight and gain weight are also being focused during the month-long camp. The camp will also help those not able to afford paying to gym to get free service for a month.

Syed Salman, Vice-President of the Association, A.L. Suresh Chandra, Secretary, Akash Deep, Treasurer and members of the Association were present. For details contact: 99452-33343.