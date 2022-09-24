Five-day ‘Dasara Kavigoshti’ in city from Sept. 28

September 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A five-day Dasara Kavigoshti- 2022 including Pradhana Kavigoshti, Hasya Kavigoshti, Janapada Kavya Sambhrama, Urdu Kavigoshti (Mushaira), Yuva Kavigoshti, Pradeshika Kavigoshti and Chiguru Kavigoshti will be held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3.

Announcing this at a press meet at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Auditorium in MCC premises yesterday, Dr. M. Dasegowda, Deputy Special Officer, Dasara Kavigoshti Sub-Committee, released the event poster and gave the following details:

Sept. 28 – 10.30 am: Dasara Kavigoshti-2022 will be inaugurated by the District Minister S.T. Somashekar at Kalamandira. Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar, famous poet Dr. Doddarangegowda and renowned Humorist Prof. M. Krishnegowda will be the chief guests.

11.30 am: Hasya Kavigoshti. Prof. M. Krishnegowda will be the chief guest. Poet Dr. B.R. Lakshmana Rao will preside. Humorists and poets Dhundiraj, Bhuvaneshwari Hegde, Mohan Kalasapura, Bhaskar Hejje and other 20 poets will participate. It will be followed by Hasya Geethegala Gayana by singer Nitin Rajaram Shastry.

2.30 pm: Janapada Kavya Sambhrama by Prof. P.K. Rajashekar, Dr. Malavalli Mahadevaswamy and team.

Sept. 29 – 7 pm: Urdu Kavigoshti (Mushaira) at Classic Convention Hall on Bengaluru Road, near JSS Medical College. Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate. MLA Tanveer Sait will preside. MLAs S.A. Ramdas and Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah will be the chief guests.

Urdu poets from across the country will participate in the programme. Famous poets Lata Haya from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Dr. Rahi Fidai from Cuddappa, Andhra Pradesh, Raju Riyaz from Delhi, Typical Jagsiyal and Shahid Adil from Hyderabad, Shabana Shabanam from Bhopal, Rahat Hararat from Tamil Nadu and Shiraj Sholapuri from Maharashtra and many other poets will participate in the event.

Sept. 30 – 10.30 am: Yuva Kavigoshti will be held at Rani Bahadur Auditorium, Manasagangothri campus, University of Mysore. MLA G.T. Devegowda will inaugurate. Famous poet Dr. H.S. Venkateshamurthy will preside. Famous critic Dr. Mangala Priyadarshini will be the chief guest. About 40 young poets will participate in the programme.

Oct. 1 – 10.30 am: Pradeshika Kavigoshti will be held at Rani Bahaddur Auditorium, University of Mysore. MLA S.A. Ramdas will inaugurate. Famous poet Nootana Doshetty will preside. Noted poet Dr. Yellappa K.K. Pura will be the chief guest. Around 40 poets are expected to participate.

2.30 pm: Chiguru Kavigoshti. MLA L. Nagendra will inaugurate. Noted poet Jyoti Guruprasad will preside. Famous poet and critic Dr. C.P. Siddashrama will be the chief guest. Many school children will take part in the programme.

Oct. 3 – 10.30 am: Pradhana Kavigoshti will be held at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri premises. Jnanapith award winner, writer and poet Dr. Chandrashekara Kambara will inaugurate. Famous poet Dr. H.S. Shivaprakash will preside. Ministers S.T. Somashekar and V. Sunil Kumar will be the chief guests. More than 40 poets will be participating in the Pradhana Kavigoshti.