Chief Minister to arrive in city tomorrow

September 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will arrive in the city tomorrow (Sept. 25) to take part in the Dasara inauguration atop Chamundi Hill on the morning of Sept. 26.

He will land at Mandakalli airport by a special flight from Bengaluru at 3.05 pm tomorrow, following which he will take part in the programme organised for the distribution of Government benefits and facilities to beneficiaries of Chamaraja Assembly segment at KSOU Convocation Hall in Mukthagangothri at 3.30 pm.

Later, the CM will take part in the valedictory of ‘Modi Yug Utsav-2022’ organised by KR MLA S.A. Ramdas at Ramalingeshwara Park in Vidyaranyapuram at 4.30 pm. The CM will stay overnight in city.

On Sept. 26, Bommai will travel to Mysore Airport at Mandakalli to receive the President of India Droupadi Murmu, who will land at the airport by a special flight from New Delhi, at 9 am. From there, he will travel by road at 9.10 am to arrive at Chamundi Hill at 9.30 am, following which he will take part in Dasara inauguration scheduled to take place atop the Hill between 9.45 am and 10.05 am.

The CM will depart from Chamundi Hill by road at 10.45 am and reach Mandakalli airport at 11.05 am, from where he will fly to Hubballi along with the President at 11.15 am.