Folk artiste passes away

Chamarajanagar: Renowned Folk artiste of the district and Rajyotsava and Janapada Shri awardee Puttamallegowda (95) passed away at his daughter’s residence at Ramasamudra in the taluk on Monday.

He is survived by two daughters. His wife and son had predeceased him a few years ago.

Puttamallegowda, a popular ‘Goravara Kunita’ artiste, had performed across the country and brought laurels for Chamarajanagar district.

His ‘Goravara Kunita,’ performed in Delhi, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and other parts of the country, had earned him national fame.

Puttamallegowda, who took to the art ever since his childhood days, has bagged many awards including Janapada Shri, Karnataka Rajyotsava award and Janapada Loka award, among others.

His last rites were performed at Ramasamudra this afternoon.

