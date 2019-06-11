Former District Congress President L.H. Balakrishna no more
News

Former District Congress President L.H. Balakrishna no more

Mysuru: Former District Congress President L.H. Balakrishna passed away at his daughter’s residence in Bengaluru on Monday.

He was 87 and is survived by two sons, three daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Balakrishna, who was a resident of Vidyaranyapuram in city, had served as the District Congress President of the then undivided Mysuru district from 1990 to 1996. After serving as a teacher for some time, he practised Law and later joined politics.

He had unsuccessfully contested as the Congress candidate from Chamarajanagar in the 1996 Lok Sabha Polls, losing to A. Siddaraju of the Janata Dal.

He had also served as the President of the city’s Bodhisatva Credit Co-operative Society for some time.

His last rites were performed at his native village Lalandevanahalli near Dornahalli in K.R. Nagar taluk this afternoon.

June 11, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching