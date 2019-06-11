Youth assaulted by four persons

Gold chain missing during assault

Mysuru: A gang of four persons allegedly assaulted and seriously injured a youth with lethal weapons, when he was sitting and talking at Hootagalli last night and the youth has lost his 23 grams gold chain during the assault.

The assaulted youth, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, is identified as Shivu. It is learnt that Shivu was sitting at Hootagalli when four persons confronted him resulting in heated arguments between them.

The gang of four persons allegedly attacked Shivu with lethal weapons and fled from the spot.

Soon after the assault, when Shivu checked his chain it was missing. It is not known, whether the assaulters snatched the gold chain or whether it had fallen during the assault.

Meanwhile, Vijayanagar In-charge Inspector Suresh Kumar, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that Shivu has been admitted to a private hospital but was unable to give his statement when we met him yesterday and added that they would file a case after taking his statement this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Shivu, who had received injuries on his legs and hands, is said to be out of danger.

