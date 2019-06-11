Miscreant in the guise of hospital staff steals gold chain from patient

Mysuru: A miscreant, in the guise of a hospital staff, has made away with a gold chain of a patient at a private hospital in city last evening.

A woman, suffering from illness, was admitted to a private hospital in city and was undergoing treatment at an ICU during which the miscreant in hospital’s uniform approached her and took a look at her case sheet. He (miscreant) then told the woman that he has to take her to scanning and instructed her to remove her jewellery and went away.

The miscreant, who came again, asked her in a raised voice as to why she had not removed the jewellery. Believing him to be the hospital staff, she asked him to call her mother who was sitting outside. But the miscreant told her that it was already late and told her to give him the jewellery and take it back after the scanning procedure. She then gave him the gold chain weighing about 30 grams she was wearing to him. As soon as the miscreant received the gold chain, he is said to have fled from the spot.

Ashokapuram Inspector Padmanabh and staff visited the hospital and enquired with the patient. The Police also examined the CCTV footages of the hospital. Ashokapuram Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.

