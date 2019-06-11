Unable to repay loan, family seeks ‘Euthanasia’

Mysuru: Alleging that a private Finance Company was torturing them over unpaid loans, a man from Hunsur, along with his family, staged an unusual protest in front of the DC’s office here yesterday, demanding euthanasia for his family. H. Shekhar of Manuganahalli in Hunsur taluk, who runs a parota-making unit at Hunsur, said that he had taken a loan from the Mysuru Branch of DHFCL (Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.) to construct two rooms on his own land at Manuganahalli village in Hunsur, pledging his house in the same area.

However, the health condition of his and that of family members deteriorated and he had to spend a huge amount as treatment expenses, which resulted in the delay of the payment of EMI.

Continuing, he said that he could not even foot the hospital bills and had to borrow money for treatment. “Even as we were struggling to make our ends meet, the DHFCL staff began harassing us for payment of EMI and even threatened to send us to jail. The Finance Company even asked us to vacate our house. I am surviving only on the earnings of our parota-making unit,” Shekar maintained.

Claiming that his family was living in constant fear of the Finance Company staff, who torture him for payment of EMIs, Shekar appealed the DC to resolve the issue or grant them permission for euthanasia.

