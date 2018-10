A month-long food festival at the historic Gun House premises began in city this morning.

The festival has been organised as part of Dasara by S. Sunanda Girish, Chief Executive, Nagarajun Engineering Enterprises, Bengaluru.

Member of erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, MLA S.A. Ramdas and others visited the joint today and inspected the arrangements. The food festival is open for public from 8 am to 10.30 pm.