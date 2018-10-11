Chaos at M.G. Road Vegetable Market !

Sir,

The M.G. Road behind Dasara Exhibition Grounds is narrowed with stray cattle, hurly-burly parking and stoppage of vehicles for loading and unloading of vegetable crates.

To add further chaos, vendors have started selling flowers and coconuts right on the middle of the Vegetable Market Road! This Road is a stone’s throw away from the multi-bedded JSS Hospital and hinders free movement of ambulance.

Hence, I request the authorities concerned to look into the matter and address the woes, not just temporarily but with a permanent solution.

– Goutam Salecha, Siddarthanagar, 3.10.2018

