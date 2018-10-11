Chaos at M.G. Road Vegetable Market !
Voice of The Reader

Chaos at M.G. Road Vegetable Market !

Sir,

The M.G. Road behind Dasara Exhibition Grounds is narrowed with stray cattle, hurly-burly parking and stoppage of vehicles for loading and unloading of vegetable crates.

To add further chaos, vendors have started selling flowers and coconuts right on the middle of the Vegetable Market Road! This Road is a stone’s throw away from the multi-bedded JSS Hospital and hinders free movement of ambulance.

Hence, I request the authorities concerned to look into the matter and address the woes, not just temporarily but with a permanent solution.

– Goutam Salecha, Siddarthanagar, 3.10.2018

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

October 11, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Is plastic ban really effective?
Stop dumping debris in conservancy lane
Complaint against MCC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching