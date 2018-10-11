Navaratri: Music concerts at Ashrama, Temple

Vidushi Sudha is seen presenting a Karnatak vocal concert on the first day of Navaratri celebrations at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama in city on Oct. 10. She was accompanied on the violin by Mathur Srinidhi, on the mridanga by K.V. Prasad and on ghata by G.S. Ramanujam.

Picture below shows internationally-renowned saxophonist Dr. Kadri Gopalnath performing at Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy temple in Vijayanagar as part of Navaratri Brahmothsava festival. Temple Chief Prof. Bashyam Swamiji and Secretary S. Srinivasan were present on the occasion.