Footpath markets: Indifference of MCC Officers irks Corporators

June 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Corporators Prema Shankaregowda and K.V. Sridhar expressed their frustration with MCC officials for allegedly disregarding the issue of footpath encroachments and the conversion of roads into makeshift markets.

During the MCC Council meeting held last evening, Sridhar highlighted the encroachment of footpaths on prominent roads, which forces pedestrians to dangerously walk on the roads.

He also pointed out that roads, constructed with crores of rupees, have been transformed into marketplaces, defeating the very purpose of road construction. For instance, a section of the road stretching from Trinetra Circle to Vijayanagar Water Tank junction, leading to the Ring Road via Abhishek Circle, has become a vending zone, he said. Despite bringing this issue to the attention of the officers, no action has been taken thus far, he added.

Sridhar further raised concerns about the responsibility in the event of any harm befalling pedestrians who are forced into precarious situations due to footpath vendors encroaching upon the roads. He said that the gravity of the situation can be fully understood by observing the conditions in various parts of the city.

He requested that the Mayor and Commissioner personally visit his Ward at 7 pm on any given day to understand the menace and its gravity. He also warned that he would stage a protest by selling vegetables on a pushcart in front of the MCC, as he had done previously.

Corporator Prema Shankaregowda shared that she had sent a video depicting vendors conducting business on footpaths and roads, questioning why no action had been initiated.

In response to their concerns, Mayor Shivakumar and Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy instructed the Health Officer, Development Officer and Executive Engineer to visit the location and provide a report detailing the actions taken by Monday and submit an action taken report.