Mobile phone snatchers thrashed by public

June 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Two miscreants, who snatched a phone from a person and tried to flee from the spot, were caught by the public and thrashed before being handed over to the Police. The incident took place on Raja Marga on Wednesday evening.

One Shivanna, a resident of Kuvempunagar, was speaking over the phone and walking on Raja Marga from Hardinge Circle towards Chamaraja Circle, when two persons, who were following him, snatched his mobile phone and tried to flee.

While one of the phone snatchers had caught the neck of Shivanna, another snatched the mobile phone and fled towards Chamaraja Circle.

Motorists and pedestrians, who observed the phone snatching incident, gave a chase and caught hold of the phone snatcher, while Shivanna held on to the person, who had caught his neck.

Soon, public, who gathered at the spot, thrashed the two mobile phone snatchers and handed them over to Lashkar Police.