2-day MyGreen Expo begins

June 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day MyGreen exhibition of environment-friendly construction materials, organised by Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre and Mysore Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT) at Nanjaraj Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road in city, began this morning. The exhibition will be open from 10 am to 8.30 pm today and tomorrow and the entry is free for all.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the expo, K. Subramani, Chairman, Green Building and Eco Friendly Materials and Method Committee, BAI, said: “MyGreen exhibition is organised as a part of World Environment Month celebrations, to increase the awareness level among the public. Most of the historical buildings in the country are engineering feat that were achieved several hundreds of years ago, which also give a message on how man and nature were intricately connected. The forts, palaces and houses were all built amid nature, with limited waste of resources. However, as the skyscrapers started dominating the scenario to accommodate growing population, they were considered detrimental to the climate.”

It is estimated that, 40 percent of the energy related global emissions are attributed to buildings and 60 percent of the waste from buildings or allied activities, said Subramani.

Explaining the concept of Green Building, Subramani said: “A Green Building is built in an ecological way utilising all the natural resources, in compliance with the environment, during every stage of construction of the building.”

BAI Karnataka Chairman Srinivas Reddy said: “Using the benefits of Science, we have to tackle emerging problems and a lot is already happening in this regard. However, the need of the hour is a surge of public and political pressure to expedite action from the Government, companies and other stake holders to solve the crisis.”

BAI Mysrore Centre Chairman V. Nagaraj Bairy said: “As part of World Environment Month celebrations, 17 various activities are being organised throughout the month. The response towards MyGreen remains intact, as similar number of 20 stalls were also opened at the same venue last year too. MyBuild, another annual exhibition organised by BAI, has grown into a bigger event with 200 stalls when compared to the early years of its inception.”

A.S. Yoganarasimha, Chairman of World Environment Month Celebration Committee (WEMC) of BAI, V. Gurudatt, Honorary Secretary, WEMC, K.S. Balaji and Srinath, Honorary Secretaries of BAI, Mysore Centre and others were present.