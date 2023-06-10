Teen on his way to visit ailing mother dies in accident

June 10, 2023

Madikeri: In a tragic incident, a teenaged youth who was on his way to visit his ailing mother at the District Hospital in Madikeri, was killed in a road accident on Napoklu- Moornadu Road here yesterday morning.

Appaji alias Naveen (19), son of late Raju and Kamala couple and a resident of Indira Nagar in Napoklu, is the deceased person. He was working in a petrol bunk at Napoklu.

Appaji’s mother Kamala, who was ailing from sometime, had been admitted at the District Hospital in Madikeri from the past few days.

On Friday morning, Appaji, along with his friend Sudeep, also aged 19 years, was travelling on a two-wheeler to visit his hospitalised mother.

Appaji was riding the bike, while Sudeep was riding pillion, when the vehicle met with an head-on collision with an oncoming car near the curve at Hodanada village on Napoklu- Madikeri Road.

Appaji, who suffered grievous head injuries, died on the spot, while Sudeep, who also suffered grievous injuries on his head and leg, was rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru after first aid at Napoklu Community Health Centre.

Napoklu Police, led by Station House Officer Manjunath and staff visited the spot. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.