World Environment Day: Inauguration of Butterfly Park at Daksha College in city

June 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the college’s continuous environmental and sustainable development initiatives, a model ‘Butterfly Garden’ was created and inaugurated at Daksha College in Hootagalli here by Dr. N.S. Venkataramanjaneswamy, an innovative farmer from Davangere, B.P. Suresh, Superintendent of Police (retd.), also an active agriculturist, GSR Krishnan, retd. Head of Sales, Tata Group and an active environmentalist and Jayachandra Raju, Chairman of Daksha College.

On the occasion, students who excelled with distinctions in the PU Board Exams were felicitated. Parents, students and teachers were given an opportunity for an interactive session, enabling constructive feedback as necessary for the continuous and progressive development of educational institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Venkataramanjaneswamy emphasised the need for students to develop a close bond with the natural environment.

He urged the audience to recognise that food security relies on agriculture and to prioritise preserving the security of food for future generations.

B.P. Suresh, in his address, described examinations in student life as symbolic milestones. Pass or fail, are natural processes.

He urged the students to embrace the responsibility of lifting up those who have stumbled, emphasising that the youth should strive not to break the law and be responsible citizens for the betterment of our society.

GSR Krishnan engaged in a dialogue with students answering questions related to environment, food, values and duty of care towards parents and elders.

Jayachandra Raju extended his best wishes to the students who have excelled and moving out to face the challenges in the outside competitive world. He urged them to choose careers that they love and excel to the best of their capacity.

Sonia Raju, Secretary, Gautam Raju, Managing Director, Dr. R. Ramya, Principal of Daksha Degree College, Ratnakar Shanbhag, Director – Development, along with students participated in the programme.