World Environment Day: Minister launches Tree Plantation Drive

June 5, 2021

Lauds MUDA Chairman’s initiative to plant 25,000 saplings this season

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar symbolically planted a sapling to mark the World Environment Day here.

At a function held at Hasiru Mysuru Nursery near Deva- rayanakere on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road this morning, he also kick-started an ambitious programme of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to plant 25,000 saplings this season. The programme was jointly organised by District Administration, Forest Department, MUDA, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Hasiru Mysuru Nursery.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister complimented MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, who is also the President of Hasiru Foundation, for this commitment for planting one lakh saplings across the city.

Recently, thousands of saplings were given free by the Foundation upon request from Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer. It shows his concern for protection and preservation of environment, the Minister added.

Rajeev said that the Foundation has been taking up mass tree plantation drive in different parts of city for the last three to four years. “Last year we have planted 15,000 saplings despite pandemic and lockdown. We aim to plant 25,000 saplings this year,” he added.

Former MLA Vasu, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former Mayor Pushpalatha Chikkanna and others seen during Environment Day celebrations at Congress Office near City Railway Station this morning.

Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas also hailed Rajeev for his love for nature and said saplings were distributed house-to-house in his Constituency this morning.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji stressed on the need for maintaining a balance between nature and development as nature imbalance has paved way for several catastrophes. Experts have opined that excess greed of man has resulted in massive destruction of natural resources. The people have now understood the importance of trees due to acute shortage of oxygen faced by Corona patients. The old saying ‘a tree per house, a forest for every village’ is very appropriate now. The celebration of World Environment Day must not be restricted to one day but celebrate it on all 365 days, he said.

Krishnaraja MLA S. A. Ramdas distributing an ayurveda plant to a little girl in Krishnamurthypuram in City this morning on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Appreciating Rajeev’s endeavour to plant 25,000 saplings in all public parks and open spaces in city, the Seer offered to extend all possible help if needed to achieve this. “We are always ready to join hands with the Government agencies or with Hasiru Foundation to make the city green and clean”, he pointed out.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha praised District in-Charge Minister Somashekar for taking personal interest in overall development of city by getting various schemes sanctioned from the Government. The Minister has so far mobilised Rs. 3.5 crore for the maintenance of Mysuru Zoo, he noted.

Metikuppa Sub-Division Assistant Conservator of Forest S. P. Mahadev planted a sapling at Antharasanthe Wildlife Range as part of World Environment Day this morning. Range Forest Officer S.S.Siddaraju and Hon. Wildlife Wardens, Kruthika Alanahalli and Jeevan Krishnappa were present.

DC Rohini Sindhuri and MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag were conspicuous by their absence.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, DCF Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda and others were present.