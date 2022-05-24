Footpath parking, rash driving and silencer menace

May 24, 2022

Sir,

I request the traffic authorities concerned to take strict action on footpath parking in Lakshmipuram, adjacent to a College.

To add to the problem, the students are riding bullet bikes with after-market silencers and other two-wheelers around the park opposite to the College in a rash manner.

A few students also park the vehicles and stand in groups near the park. This is a social threat to safe movement of women, children and old people walking around the locality.

I request the authorities to take strict measures to avoid footpath parking on busy roads. The College should provide proper parking facility for students’ vehicles. Also the students are riding through the footpath all the time without wearing helmets.

– Vinay, Lakshmipuram, 7.5.2022

