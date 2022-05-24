Playback singer Vijay Prakash renders Bhajans at Ganapathy Ashram
Photo News

Playback singer Vijay Prakash renders Bhajans at Ganapathy Ashram

May 24, 2022

Well-known playback singer Vijay Prakash rendered Bhajans at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Ooty Road in city last evening as part of the ongoing 80th birthday celebrations of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, 100th birth anniversary of Sri Jayalakshmi Mata and 24th anniversary of Nada Mantapa.  Music ensemble — Vid. Ravichandra Kulur – Flute, Vid. Jayachandra Rao – Mridanga, Vid. Giridhar Udupa – Ghata, Vid. Arun Kumar – Drums and Vid. Pramath Kiran – Percussions. Sri Ganapathy Swamiji and Junior Pontiff Sri Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji too attended the event along with other dignitaries and devotees. Today (May 24) at 6.30 pm, Pt. Niladri Kumar will present sitar concert. He will be accompanied by Pt. Anindo Chatterjee on tabla.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching