Playback singer Vijay Prakash renders Bhajans at Ganapathy Ashram

Well-known playback singer Vijay Prakash rendered Bhajans at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Ooty Road in city last evening as part of the ongoing 80th birthday celebrations of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, 100th birth anniversary of Sri Jayalakshmi Mata and 24th anniversary of Nada Mantapa. Music ensemble — Vid. Ravichandra Kulur – Flute, Vid. Jayachandra Rao – Mridanga, Vid. Giridhar Udupa – Ghata, Vid. Arun Kumar – Drums and Vid. Pramath Kiran – Percussions. Sri Ganapathy Swamiji and Junior Pontiff Sri Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji too attended the event along with other dignitaries and devotees. Today (May 24) at 6.30 pm, Pt. Niladri Kumar will present sitar concert. He will be accompanied by Pt. Anindo Chatterjee on tabla.
