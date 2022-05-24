Yaduveer Wadiyar couple offers prayers at Nanjangud Temple

Titular head of Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, along with his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar and son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, visited Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple in Nanjangud yesterday and offered prayers. This was the first visit of Yaduveer Wadiyar along with his family members to the Temple. Temple Administrative Board and Chief Priest Nagachandra Dixit and Neelakanta Dixit received the trio. As it was Monday, there was huge rush and devotees who had gathered in large numbers were curious to see the Royal Couple and take photographs with them. Wadiyars too responded to the public in a humble manner.
