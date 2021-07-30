Footpaths turn parking lots!
Voice of The Reader

July 30, 2021

Sir,

The footpaths on Ramavilas Road and Dewan’s Road are completely encroached by motorists and the menace is increasing day by day.

Earlier, the uneven footpath itself was a menace but now that the authorities have relaid the footpath, people are creating a nuisance by parking vehicles haphazardly all over the place.

The footpath is for the pedestrians to walk freely but the owners of four-wheelers and two-wheelers have actually made it a parking lot for themselves. There is no designated parking sign board on Dewan’s Road but still people park on footpaths. To add to that, the other side of the road has become an auto stand. So on either sides of road the vehicles are parked thus inconveniencing the pedestrians and forcing them to walk on the road risking their lives.

I request the authorities concerned to solve this issue and also take strict measures so that no one parks their car on a footpath as it is quite difficult to move around by walk when the cars are on footpath.

– Greeshma, Mysuru, 27.7.2021

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Footpaths turn parking lots!”

  1. Rashmi says:
    August 1, 2021 at 11:12 am

    Really sad to see bad roads, encroached footpaths, no driving order making it impossible to walk a mile in the city. Public servents (including our politians!) are ignorant and forgotten their duties.

