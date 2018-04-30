Forest tribes threaten to boycott election

Mysuru: Alleging that Forest Rights Act was not being property implemented and forest tribes were being harassed, Adivasi Communities collectively have threatened to boycott the State Assembly polls.

Disclosing this at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, Adivasis Federation Convenor Babu opined that adivasis were being utilised for vote bank. He said that facilities were still a dream for the tribe. He further said that though India got independence over 70 years ago, forest tribes have not experienced the real freedom.

Continuing, Babu alleged that the Forest Department was treating forest tribes as slaves and added that false cases were being booked against the tribe for questioning their rights. He urged the Government not to hand over 40% of the forest land to private players for maintenance as per a proposal.

Babu further said that though some of the tribals have been displaced 25 to 30 years ago, they have not been rehabilitated. He sought the habitat of forest tribals to be called revenue villages with all basic amenities like roads, power connection and water facility. He also sought health benefits for tribals.