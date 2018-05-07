Forgery case: Former Mayor R.G. Narasimha Iyengar convicted

Mysuru: The First Additional Civil Court today convicted former Mysuru Mayor R.G. Narasimha Iyengar in a forgery case.

Judge Yashwanth Kumar, who found the accused guilty of the crime, convicted the accused besides reserving the quantum of punishment later today.

The forgery case was filed by M.B. Parvathy (Madrira Tiny Bidappa) against R.G. Narasimha Iyengar.

Parvathy had moved the Court on May 9, 2008 accusing Advocate and former Mayor R.G. Narasimha Iyengar, who represented her in a case which she filed against Allahabad Bank for an unexplained withdrawal of Rs. 20,000 towards loan account, for forging her signature and encashing the cheque of Rs. 84,000 from Punjab and Sind Bank.

The Court, which admitted Parvathy’s complaint, had handed over the case to K.R. Police for investigation while the cheque and other related documents were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) which, in its report dated July 1, 2009, stated that the signature and writing behind the cheque were indeed forged.

Based on the FSL report, the K.R. Police had filed a charge sheet against Narasimha Iyengar on Jan. 7, 2010, under Sections 403, 406, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC.

The First Additional Civil Court Judge, who took up the hearing today, found the former Mayor guilty and convicted him.

[Details tomorrow]