Sadvidya student M.S. Yashas scores 625/625 in SSLC

* State pass percentage 71.93, an increase of over 4% from last year

* Udupi retains top position with 88.18%; Uttara Kannada 2nd and Chikkodi 3rd

* Eight students score 624/625 while 12 students get 623/625

* 43 Schools record zero pass percentage

Mysuru: M.S. Yashas of Sadvidya High School in Mysuru has made the city proud by securing cent per cent marks (625/625) in the SSLC exam (2017-18), the results of which were announced at Bengaluru this morning.

Yashas shares the distinction with Bengaluru student K.S. Sudarshan of Holy Child English School.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the results of SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) exam conducted in March-April, 2018.

This year’s result stands at 71.93 per cent, a 4.06 per cent increase from the previous year. In 2017, the pass percentage was 67.87%. Udupi was ranked first in pass percentage, followed by Uttara Kannada (second) and Chikkodi Educational District (third). Yadgir district is at the bottom of the list.

A total of 8,38,088 students had appeared for the exam. As usual, girls fared better than boys while rural students (74%) outclassed urban students (69.38%) in terms of pass percentage.

Other than the two toppers, who scored 625 marks out of 625, eight students secured 624 while 12 students got 623.

In all, 43 schools across the State recorded zero pass percentage. The results can be accessed on: kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.