Congress High Command will  decide on CM: Kharge

Mysuru: Maintaining that the Congress Chief Ministerial candidate cannot be discussed on streets, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge has said that it is the Congress High Command which will decide the Chief Minister.

Kharge was campaigning for K.R. Constituency Congress candidate M.K. Somashekar at Silk Factory Circle on Manandavadi Road here on Sunday, when an auto-driver among the crowd interrupted Kharge to say that dalits would vote for Congress only if Kharge is made the Chief Minister.

Responding to the crowd, Kharge said that the Congress Party High Command will decide on the Chief Minister.

Continuing, Kharge said Congress was committed to the welfare of dalits and appealed the people to vote for the party.

As Kharge continued his Road Show, a group blocked his campaign vehicle and expressed ire over the unceremonious dropping of V. Sreenivasa Prasad from Siddharamaiah Cabinet.

The group, claiming that Sreenivasa Prasad was the unchallenged leader of Ashokapuram, questioned Kharge’s silence when Prasad was dropped from the Cabinet.

But Kharge continued his Road Show and sought votes for M.K. Somashekar.

Earlier, Kharge garlanded Ambedkar’s statue in Ambedkar Park of Ashokapuram before taking part in the Road Show.

Later, the senior leader also campaigned for Minister and N.R. Constituency Congress candidate Tanveer Sait in Gandhinagar and nearby areas.

Addressing party workers, Kharge, recalling the incident at Ashokapuram when a group of youths had demanded that he become the CM, said that what was more important was to ensure that Congress policies reached out to the people.

Pointing out that it was important to save Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution, when there were talks of changing the Constitution by BJP leaders, Mallikarjuna Kharge stressed on the need for the workers to ensure that the Congress retains power in the State.

Alleging that N.R. SDPI candidate was using Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s photograph to seek votes, the senior Congress leader appealed the electorate to cast their votes in favour of the party candidate Tanveer Sait.

Maintaining that Congress victory in the State will have an impact on the national political scene, he said the May 12 election was all the more important for the Congress as it was a question of saving the Indian Constitution from the communal forces.