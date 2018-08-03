Formation of Ballahalli MUDA Layout: Minister GTD to meet land-owners on Aug. 6

Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has set into motion the formation of five new layouts — Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Layout, Swarna Jayanti Nagar Layout, Shanthaveri Gopalagowda Layout, R.T. Nagar Second Stage and Ballahalli Layout.

At the Ballahalli Layout near Koorgalli that has been cleared by the State Government, MUDA plans to distribute 4,000 sites in an area of 285 acres. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared. MUDA has plans of developing the proposed residential layout at Ballahalli into a full-fledged satellite township to disperse growth and decongest the city.

A meeting of land-owners at Ballahalli will be held on Aug. 6 and will be chaired by Minister for Higher Education and Mysuru District In-charge Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) to sort out the issues with land-owners.

While acquiring land for new layouts, the MUDA will follow the 50:50 formula where 50 percent of the developed sites will be given free of cost to land owners or farmers whose land have been acquired. This formula has been worked out by MUDA to avoid litigations and claims of more compensation.

Already, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj, Special Land Acquisition Officer Indramma, Town Planning Member B.N. Girish have had two rounds of talks with the land-owners and farmers at Ballahalli and the land owners have agreed to the 50:50 formula.

Sixteen sites can be formed in one acre of land after leaving out space and earmarking roads, drainage, Underground Drainage (UGD), power lines, parks, open space, Civic Amenity (CA) sites and corner sites.

The meeting with Minister G.T. Devegowda and land-owners will be held at 9 am on Aug. 6 at Ballahalli where the land transfer and the 50:50 ratio will be discussed. The Minister will convince some of the disagreeing land-owners to part with the land and gain more benefits out of the deal with MUDA.

MUDA officials said that the land-owners can sell their sites immediately after the Ballahalli Layout is formed and need not wait for the other site beneficiaries for the mandatory 10-year period to sell their sites.

While the Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Layout will be formed in a 36-acre land at Chikkalli, Chouhalli and Yedahalli beyond Ravindranath Tagore Nagar (R.T. Nagar), the Swarna Jayanti Nagar Layout will be formed at Aalalu near Yelwal Hobli in a land that extends to 75 acres. Shanthaveri Gopalagowda Layout will be formed in 250-acre land at Uthanahalli and Bandipalya. MUDA is also developing the R.T. Nagar Second Stage in 89 acres of land.