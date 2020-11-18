Formation of Maratha Development Authority: Kannada organisations threaten Karnataka Bandh on Dec. 5

November 18, 2020

Bengaluru: Days after the Karnataka Government decided to constitute Maratha Development Authority with a sanctioned fund of Rs.50 crore, Kannada organisations have warned of calling a Karnataka Bandh on Dec.5, if the Government does not withdraw the decision in the interests of crores of Kannadigas.

Kannada organisations staged a demonstration at Mysore Bank junction on Kempegowda road in the heart of the State capital on Tuesday, urging the Government to withdraw the order on the formation of the Authority. Addressing the protestors, Kannada Chaluvali leader Vatal Nagaraj strongly condemned the Government’s decision.

Contending that the CM has announced the formation of Maratha Authority solely for the purpose of consolidating Maratha vote bank, he said the CM may also think of formation of such authorities for other language speaking people too in the future.

Maintaining that the formation of Maratha Development Authority was very much against the interests of Kannadigas, he warned of staging massive demonstrations across the State if the Government went ahead with its move.

Urging the Government to immediately withdraw its decision on Maratha Development Authority, Vatal Nagaraj set Nov.27 as deadline for the same. Asking the Government to protect the interests of Kannadigas, he warned that Kannada organisations will be forced to call a Statewide bandh on Dec.5 if the Government ignores their plea.