Formation of Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation evokes mixed response

November 18, 2020

Bengaluru: Hours after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced the formation of Karnataka Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation (KVLDC) on Tuesday, the Government’s Order has evoked mixed reactions in the State.

Yediyurappa, who belongs to the community, is said to have ordered the formation of the Corporation following pressure from Legislators belonging to the community. While some Seers have welcomed the Government’s decision, several others have opposed it on the grounds that it would pave the way for all other communities to demand the same.

While Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha President Shyamanur Shivashankarappa has welcomed the formation of the Corporation, Tumakuru’s Siddaganga Mutt Seer, Gadag’s Thontadarya Mutt Seer Siddarama Swamiji and several others have opposed it.

Shyamanur Shivashankarappa said that the Mahasabha had long been demanding the formation of the Corporation. Maintaining that the demand was just considering the economic status and numerical strength of the community, he said that the Mahasabha would seek more funds for the Corporation. Also, the Mahasabha is fighting for 16 percent reservation in jobs, he added.

Siddaganga Mutt Seer Siddalinga Swamiji said that he was surprised with the Government decision. Maintaining that the formation of the Corporation would compel other communities to seek one, he said that the Government should have focused more on empowerment of all the economically backward, rather than go for the formation of KVLDC, considering the fact that there are poor sections of the people in all communities.

Former MLC Prof. K.R. Mallikarjunappa said that he was happy that the Government has ordered the formation of KVLDC. Asserting that Chief Minister Yediyurappa has taken a brave decision for the development of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, he said he would thank the Chief Minister for the order on behalf of the community.

Sadashiva Swamiji of Kirikodli Mutt, Kodlipet in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district, said he was happy to note that the Chief Minister has ordered the formation of the Corporation. However, it is equally important that the poor and other weaker sections in all other communities too must be brought to the mainstream of society, he said and added that it is the responsibility of the Government to ensure the growth of all communities by extending a helping hand.

Swatantra Basavalinga Shivayogi Swamiji of Thontadarya Mutt at Basavapatna in Arakalgud taluk to welcomed the formation of KVLDC. Pointing out that the community had been fighting for the Corporation in order to give a push for improving the economic and academic status of the community, he said that the Seers of six Mutts had met the CM at his home office Krishna only on Tuesday morning and the order on the formation of the Corporation has come just hours after the meeting.

Claiming that the order was a result of years of struggle by the community, the Seer hoped that the formation of the Corporation would provide a big boost for the overall growth of the community.

H.S. Mahadevaswamy, State Secretary of Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha said that he would like to thank the Chief Minister on behalf of all the community members. Pointing out that there are more than a hundred sub-castes in the community, he said that it is important the Corporation works for the upliftment of all poor families of the community.