Samskruti-2020: Special Handloom Expo at JSS Mysore Urban Haat from Nov. 20

November 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Samskruti-2020,’ a Special Handloom Expo has been organised at JSS Mysore Urban Haat premises in Hebbal here from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6, under the sponsorship of Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Government of India (GoI), Ministry of Textiles, GoI, the Cauvery Handlooms, Bengaluru and the Department of Handloom & Textile & Commerce, Government of Karnataka (GoK), in association with JSS Mahavidyapeetha.

Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the expo at 4 pm on Nov. 20. MLA G.T. Devegowda will preside.

The exhibition will be open to visitors from 10 am to 9 pm on all days and there is no entry and parking fee. The City Bus (Bus No. 117) facility has been arranged from KSRTC Bus Stand.

More than 50 weavers, Weavers Societies from across India, including State and National awardees, will be exhibiting and selling their attractive traditional and heritage handloom products.

The expo features sale of Pujabi Phulkari/ Patiyala Suits, Bhagalpur Tussar Silk Sarees/Duppatta, Handlooms from Madhya Pradesh, Grass Mats/ Curtains, Jaipur Kurthas and Raprons, Kanjivaram Silk Sarees, Ilkal Kasuthi and Molakalmuru Sarees of Karnataka, Jute Bags, Kantha Stitch Sarees, Banaras Sarees and Dress Materials, Boutique Sarees and Dress, Bengali Cotton Sarees, Kashmir Handlooms, Chicken Embroidery, Rajasthan Embroidery, Gujarat Dress, Vegetable Print Dress Materials and other attractive items.

All the precautionary measures of COVID-19 will be taken during the exhibition as per the guidelines of the State and Central Governments, according to a press release.