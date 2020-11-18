Think twice before you park vehicles under tree!

November 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Think twice before parking your vehicles under roadside tree in city. Over 15 incidents of trees falling flat on parked vehicles were reported from different areas in last one year.

On Tuesday, two cars were damaged when a huge gulmohar tree fell on Ramanuja Road. Luckily, none was injured in the incident. In fact, Horticulture Wing in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) regularly prune overhanging and protruding tree branches round-the-year. But sometimes, trees fall flat due to heavy breeze during rainy season.

“We regularly inspect all trees across the city and cut overhanging branches keeping in view the safety of citizens. However, it is not possible to predict when tree will fall,” Manikanta, Additional Director, Horticulture Wing, MCC told Star of Mysore.

After receipt of information, Police and MCC staff reached the spot and cleared the fallen tree.

The MCC has decided to intensify its drive to identify weak trees and overhanging tree branches across the city and trim.