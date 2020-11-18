Adopt ‘Rotary Style’ to keep kids engaged

November 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Idea Jawa Rotary School, situated on JLB Road in city, held a novel programme that kept students engaged throughout the day.

All the schools have remained closed since March owing to outbreak of COVID-19. In order to keep them active, the School authorities conducted examination daily on different subjects.

Exams were held for the students from first to tenth standard daily starting from Nov. 10.

The set of questions were sent through WhatsApp to parents and the students wrote the examination under the vigilance of their parents between 1 pm and 4 pm. After the examination, either parents or students dropped the answer scripts in the boxes kept class-wise inside the School premises, before 5.30 pm. Last examination concluded today.

It was indeed a good attempt made by the School authorities to keep students in touch with the subjects. The teachers will correct the answer scripts and evaluate performance of kids. Meanwhile, online classes for students will continue as per guidelines issued by the State Government.

“We have never considered this as examination. It was done to make students active in their learning despite long holiday due to COVID-19. Parents were requested to advise their kids to write examination honestly without copying from the books. It does not matter as this is only considered as exercise and not as examination. The idea behind this programme was to see that learning process is not hampered.” —S.A. Veena, Principal, Idea Jawa Rotary School