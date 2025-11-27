News

Former AIISH Director Dr. Shailaja Nikam no more

November 27, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Shailaja Nikam (86), former Director of All India Institute of Speech of Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru and a resident of Govindappa Road, Basavanagudi in Bengaluru, passed away yesterday in Bengaluru.

Daughter of late Prof. N.A. Nikam, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, she had served as AIISH Director from Dec. 9, 1989 to Apr. 20, 2000. She played a pivotal role in establishing the Department of Clinical Psychology, completing the academic complex building, procuring clinical equipment for the hearing aid fitting laboratory and initiating digitalising and networking the Institute.

During her tenure, she oversaw significant academic and institutional growth, including the doctoral programme and various fellowships.

A spinster, she leaves behind sister Shakuntala Manay, brother Jaisimha Nikam, relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Wilson Garden Crematorium in Bengaluru yesterday.

