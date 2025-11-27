Roof, floodlights, parking facilities… Major revamp on cards for Torchlight Parade Grounds

November 27, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has initiated a major upgradation project at the Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds, which until now served primarily as the venue for the annual Dasara Air Show, Drone Show and Torchlight Parade.

The plan includes constructing a permanent roof over the spectator stands, installing floodlights and adding other essential infrastructure to make the grounds more functional, comfortable and usable throughout the year.

Until now, the grounds were used only for four official events annually — the Jumboo Savari and Torchlight Parade (Vijayadashami Day), military displays, Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations.

Although MDA owns the property, it offered the venue free of cost for these Government events. Despite generating no revenue, Authority incurred considerable annual expenditure on cleaning, security arrangements, painting and maintenance.

Over the years, spectators — particularly women, children and senior citizens — have faced significant hardship due to the lack of a covered seating area, leaving them exposed to rain, harsh sunlight and strong winds.

Security, shelter and parking

Ensuring adequate protection, security and shelter for dignitaries attending these events has also been a persistent challenge for the Police.

The absence of proper parking facilities and toilets further added to the inconvenience. Recognising these long-standing issues, MDA has now decided to provide permanent solutions while also exploring opportunities to generate revenue from the grounds.

For much of the year, the Torchlight Parade Grounds remained unused, often becoming a hotspot for trespassing and illegal activities. Miscreants frequently damaged the compound walls, compelling MDA to undertake repeated repair works and incur avoidable expenses.

Taking all these concerns into account, MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith has proposed to revamp the Parade Grounds by developing permanent infrastructure and opening the area for year-round activities.

Revenue model DPR tasked

In addition to hosting Government events, the upgraded venue may be rented out to private organisations under regulated conditions, enabling the authority to generate income.

To advance the project, MDA Engineers have been directed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and conduct a comprehensive feasibility study. If found viable, revival project will be taken up in the larger interest of the public and the Authority.

Once implemented, the Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds are expected to transform into a vibrant hub of continuous activity instead of remaining idle for most of the year.

Adding to the pace of development in the area, a new rural bus terminal is being constructed within the adjoining KSRTC depot. With more buses expected to operate from the location, commercial activity around Bannimantap is set to grow in the coming years, along with an anticipated rise in traffic density on surrounding roads.

Will Bal Bhavan be revived?

While a major revamp is on cards for Torchlight Parade Grounds, will the MDA and other authorities concerned also look into the pathetic state of the nearby Jawahar Bal Bhavan, once a vibrant hub of children’s entertainment and education on a sprawling 10-acre land. Prolonged mudslinging between netas and babus has reduced this once-popular destination to an abandoned spot for the past 15 years.

According to MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, a DPR prepared five to six years ago, is still pending approval.