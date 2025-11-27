PM Narendra Modi to visit Udupi tomorrow

November 27, 2025

To inaugurate Suvarna Theertha Mantapa, take part in Gita chanting

Udupi: The temple town of Udupi is all geared up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting the famous Krishna Mutt tomorrow. Preparations are in full swing to accord a traditional welcome to PM Modi.

According to Puttige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji, PM Modi will participate in the Laksha Kanta Gita Parayana (one lakh voice Gita chanting) and inaugurate the newly-constructed Suvarna Theertha Mantapa.

According to the schedule, PM Modi will arrive at the Mutt around noon and will first offer floral tributes to saint-poet Kanakadasa and unveil the golden covering placed over the Kanakana Kindi.

The PM will be accorded a poorna kumbha welcome and will have the darshan of Lord Sri Krishna, Mukhyaprana Devaru and the Suvarna Paduke.

His visit also includes stops at the Sarvajna Peetha and the Goshala, followed by an interaction at Gita Mandira.

PM Modi will later join the public programme and recite select verses from the 18th Chapter of the Bhagavad Gita as part of the mass chanting event.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and others are expected to participate.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade will deliver the welcome address and Seers of all Ashta Mutts will be present.

The PM will also take part in a road-show from Narayanaguru Circle in Bannanje till Kalsanka Junction. Yakshagana artistes, tiger dance troupe and other folk and cultural troupes will be taking part in the road-show.

As part of security measures, barricades have been placed on either sides of the road with more 30,000 people expected to line up on the stretch to welcome the PM.

Authorities have also beefed up security in Udupi town.

Holiday to schools

The Udupi District Administration has declared a holiday for educational institutions up to high school in the three Police Station limits including Udupi Town, Malpe and Manipal Police Station limits in view of PM Modi’s visit.