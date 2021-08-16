75th Independence Day amidst weekend curfew

August 16, 2021

No public, No students, No cultural programmes at Parade Grounds

Mysore/Mysuru: At a time when Assam and Odisha relaxed weekend curfew for a few hours in the morning yesterday to enable citizens to celebrate Independence Day, there was no such freedom in Mysuru where the celebrations were subdued and mostly online.

Following the Government’s weekend curfew, people were given time to purchase essential commodities till 2 pm and post that, the city shut down. Only one major event was held at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap that was organised by the District Administration.

Here too, the 75th Independence Day was celebrated in a meaningful way without much pomp and gaiety due to the raging COVID pandemic and the threat of a third wave. Public entry to the Parade Grounds was banned. In other years, the Grounds would be full with people. This time, however, there were only a handful of VIPs and the Police at the venue.

There were no cultural shows from students. Under normal circumstances, Independence Day is mandatory for school children and teachers, So much so that their attendance is recorded at the Parade Grounds. This time, however, not a single student was present there.

Hoisting the Tricolour, Minister for Co-operation S.T. Somashekar received the guard of honour from various platoons of the Police. Only 10 units participated in the parade including City Armed Reserve, District Armed Reserve, Traffic and regular civil Police, Home Guards, KSRP, Police Band and Women’s Police. The usual contingents of NCC, NSS and Scouts and Guides were not permitted as they involve student participation.

In his I-Day address, Somashekar recalled the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Lokamanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He also recalled the contributions of freedom fighters like Sangolli Rayanna, Kittur Rani Chennamma and others.

“We must strengthen the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Aatmanirbhar Bharat which aims to make the country and its citizens independent and self-reliant in all senses,” he said. On COVID, he said that in all, 14 oxygen generating plants have been sanctioned to Mysuru. Three have already been established and the works of another six will be completed soon, he added.

MLAs Tanveer Sait, L. Nagendra, MLC Marithibbegowda, Senior officials Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and Superintendent of Police R. Chethan, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda and Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy were present.