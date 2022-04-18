Former CM Siddharamaiah hosts Iftar party in city

April 18, 2022

Mysuru: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddharamaiah hosted Iftar party to Muslim brethren at a Function Hall on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road in city yesterday evening.

Moulana Mufthi Syed Tajuddin led the Namaz-e-Maghrib after breaking the fast (Iftar) at 6.55 pm at the Function Hall, which was attended by thousands of Muslim brethren.

Hazrath Moulana Mufthi Syed Tajuddin, MLA Tanveer Sait and Siddharamaiah addressed the gathering and extended greetings of Holy Month of Ramzan.

A delegation of Eidgah Committee led by in-charge Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig submitted a letter to the former CM requesting him to attend the mass Eid-ul-Fitar prayer at Eidgah Maidan in Tilaknagar on the occasion of Ramzan festival.

Siddharamaiah has been hosting Iftar party since 23 years, except for the last two years due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sir Khazi of Mysore Hazrath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff, Hazrath Moulana Mufthi Syed Tajuddin, Moulana Abdus Salam, MLAs Tanveer Sait, H.P. Manjunath and Dr. Yatindra Siddharamaiah, former MLAs Vasu and M.K. Somashekar, KPCC Working President R. Dhurvanarayan, in-charge Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig, former Mayors Ayub Khan and Arif Hussain, City Congress President R. Murthy, former Corporators Suhail Baig, K.C. Shoukath Pasha, former University of Mysore Syndicate member and Director of Muslim Co-operative Bank Ltd. Mohammed Abdus Salam and other dignitaries attended the Iftar party.