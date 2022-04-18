Retired teacher loses Rs. 15 lakh to online fraud; gets it back

April 18, 2022

CEN Police Station Sub-Inspector M.L. Siddesh at MGP interaction

Mysuru, Apr. 18 (BCT)- Among the many cases of online frauds that have been detected by the Mysuru City Cybercrime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police, a few cases stand out where the victims save penny by penny but ultimately lose the hard-earned money to fraudsters.

Here is a case of a retired teacher (name withheld) who had saved Rs. 15 lakh for his daughter’s marriage but ended up losing the money to cyber criminals. Luckily, the CEN Police intervened and were able to get back the money that was re-deposited to the retired teacher’s bank account.

This incident was narrated by CEN Police Station Sub-Inspector M.L. Siddesh, who was speaking at the monthly awareness and interaction programme organised by Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) recently.

“The retired teacher lost the money in seconds and it was kept for his daughter’s wedding. Having lost his life’s savings, the teacher quickly approached the CEN Police Station and we were able to track the money,” Siddesh said.

M.L Siddesh

The CEN Police then contacted the respective banks and could ensure that every single rupee stolen from the teacher’s bank account was returned, he explained. Fortunately, the teacher had complained immediately after he lost the money and could get it back, he added.

Sub-Inspector Siddesh was awarded by the State Government for this commendable job.

Hacked e-mail ID

During the course of the discussion, a speaker (identity withheld) said that a company’s employee managed to hack the company e-mail ID and added himself as the company admin by removing the genuine admin. Later he issued fake instructions to the employees through email. He even hacked the company website and inserted his own password. Hearing the case, SI Siddesh asked the speaker to lodge a complaint with the CEN Police so that the hacker-employee could be prosecuted.

Siddesh has asked the people to be wary as cybercriminals are adopting different strategies to dupe people. CEN Police have advised the public not to fall into the trap of fake customer care numbers found on Google search.

Beware of ‘modus operandi’

The SI told people not to share any bank account/ card/ wallet details with customer care persons. Also, people must be careful of messages they receive on their mobile phones with a link for updating their PAN card and KYC. Further, he said not to download any remote access applications even if a customer care person instructs to do so, as this can allow a fraudster to note down all bank/ card details and cheat.

He cautioned against online loan offers and girls making obscene video calls on WhatsApp and Instagram before recording the victims and blackmailing them. Another modus operandi of fraudsters is to place ads on online marketplace apps posing as Defence personnel.

“One has to be cautious if someone unknown asks you to install screen sharing software/apps such as AnyDesk, TeamViewer. Also be vigilant while using links embedded in an e-mail or SMS, especially where it requires entering financial credentials,” he added.

Never disclose OTP, PIN or CVV over the phone and while making a payment and entering OTP, be sure to double-verify the amount that is going to be debited as well as the name of the merchant receiving the payment. If the source doesn’t look credible/ authentic or the amount is different, cancel the transaction immediately, he said.

Dr. B.V. Shivamurthy, President, MGP, welcomed. K.V. Ramanath, Treasurer, proposed a vote of thanks. S.V. Raghavendra, Working President, Sharanappa, Sureshkumar Jain, Industrialist, Purushotham, R.A. Manjunath and others were present at the meeting.

HOW TO REPORT ONLINE FRAUD

Public can report cases of online frauds to the CEN Police Station immediately by calling Ph: 0821-2418598, Police Inspector: 94808-02263 or Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339. The complaints can also be registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) or by calling the toll-free number 155260.

Also, Toll Free No. 1930, a centralised helpline can be contacted 24×7 in all Indian languages and try to get the lost amount refunded. Apart from this, public can contact Mob: 94808-02263 or via e-mail: [email protected]