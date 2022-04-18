Heritage walk marks World Heritage Day

April 18, 2022

Mysuru; As part of World Heritage Day celebrations, the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage had organised a Heritage Walk this morning for students, researchers, professors and other staff of the Department of Studies in Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore (UoM).

Over 80 students and researchers took part in the walk led by Member of Expert Committee for Mysuru Heritage Region, Prof. N.S. Rangaraju. The heritage walk commenced from Town Hall and passed through Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Chamaraja Wadiyar X Circle, Mysore Palace, K.R. Circle, Lansdowne Building, Jaganmohan Palace, Banumaiah’s College, Old Telecom Office, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Sanskrit Pathashala, CADA Office, Gun House before culminating at the Office of the Department of Archaeology in the premises of Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

Later an interaction programme was organised at the Department Office where Prof. Rangaraju and KSOU Archaeology Department’s Research Centre Head Dr. Shelvapillai Iyengar explained about the history, heritage of Mysuru between 1799 and 1950.

Explaining about the reign of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Nalwadi, Chamaraja Wadiyar X and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the speakers also highlighted the Mysore Maharajas’contribution to health, education, irrigation and their donations during the construction of Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam, Vani Vilas Water Works among others.

The experts’ talk was followed by a question and answer session where students and researchers from various parts of the State and country were curious to know more about the royal city and its magnificent structures.

Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage in-charge Deputy Director Manjula, Curator Sunil Kumar, Staff Ramesh and others were present.