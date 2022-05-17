Online work from home: Student loses Rs. 3.84 lakh to fraudsters
May 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Fraudsters, who convinced a student that he could earn Rs. 3,000 a day by working online from home and got Rs. 3.84 lakh transferred to their bank account, have cheated him and the student has lost his money to online fraudsters.

The student, who lost his money, is 19-year-old Aiyappa Chalavadi, a native of Shirur village in Bagalkot taluk of Raichur district. He was pursuing his second year B.Sc course at the Horticulture University at Yelachanahalli in the taluk.

Aiyappa, who searched for online work on the internet, contacted a few online work providers and on Jan. 27, he received a message on his mobile phone, which stated that he could earn Rs. 3,000 daily by working online from home and contacted the number.

Aiyappa later received a link to a website and was asked to register. After registering on the website, a web page on an online shopping portal opened, which stated that he (Aiyappa) could earn good commission if he transferred money through a recharge app.

Believing it, Aiyappa transferred a total sum of Rs. 3,84,032 in phases and as he did not receive any commission, he tried calling the phone number, but his calls went unanswered, following which he lodged a complaint at Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station.

