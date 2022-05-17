South Graduates Constituency election: MLC not to support JD-S candidate

May 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The JD-S leader and MLC Marithibbegowda has said that he has decided to stay neutral and will not support the party candidate H.K. Ramu in the coming South Graduates Constituency elections to be held on June 13.

He was speaking at a press conference at Patrakarthara Bhavan here today.

“At a function held in Mandya on May 8, I said that JD-S supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, after promising party ticket to Keelara Jayaram, who has worked for the party since 35 years, have now given ticket to H.K.Ramu who is unknown to the party workers and one who has not worked a single day for the party. The party leaders have denied the ticket to Jayaram for the reason that he is unable to meet election expenses. I expressed my unhappiness about it but never said that party leaders have taken money to give ticket to Ramu,” he pointed out.

Continuing he said, “While speaking to newsmen H.D. Kumaraswamy twisted my statement and wanted me to disclose how much I had paid for getting MLC ticket and to whom I had given the amount. He also questioned my contribution to the party. I never said JD-S leaders have taken money to give ticket. Let them prove I have said so.”

Observing that JD-S supremo Deve Gowda’s influence in the party is decreasing since Kumaraswamy took over party leadership, he felt the party is becoming weak ever since.

When asked about continuing in JD(S) if Keelara Jayaram is made MLC, Marithibbegowda replied that he won’t continue in the party because the party leaders have already selected an alternative candidate for his Constituency. “I will remain neutral in the coming South Graduates Constituency poll and won’t campaign for Ramu. My supporters have the freedom to make their choice,” he asserted.

Keelara Jayaram was present at the press conference.