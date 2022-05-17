Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa mentions of Kashi Temple Shivalinga in his 2007 novel Aavarana
May 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru:  The news that a Shivalinga has been found inside the well of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Kashi during the survey reminds one of Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s Kannada novel Aavarana published in 2007.

In that novel, there was a mention to Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the author writes, “An order was passed by Mughal Emperor Aurangazeb to demolish the Temple. Anticipating a revolt from the people, the Mughal officer, Subedhar, posted his Muslim soldiers in gullies around the temple. The poojaries (Priests) of the Temple came to know of this and realised that it would not be possible to protect the temple itself. However, they should at least protect the idol (Shivalinga). So the poojaries during the night removed the Shivalinga from the sanctum sanctorum, shifted it to the Gyanvapi well to which  they lowered the Shivalinga and covered it with mud. The next day, the Temple was demolished, but those who demolished it did not know about the shifting of the Shivalinga. Thus was saved the original Shivalinga of Kashi Vishwanath Temple.”

The author says that this incident is known not only to the rickshaw drivers in Varanasi, but to all those who live there. This novel Aavarana by Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa was published in 2007.

