Rs. 13.5 crore grant released for year-long Dasara Expo
May 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanthkumar Gowda has disclosed that the State Government has released Rs.13.5 crore towards holding  Dasara Exhibition throughout the year.

‘A detailed discussion was held at Bengaluru with Tourism and Environment Minister Anand Singh with regard to holding the Exhibition on all 365 days of the year and it was decided that a grant of Rs.13.5 crore be released in the first phase towards the implementation of the proposed expo,’ he added.

“The Exhibition Authority has sent a proposal for Rs.135 crore and as per DPR norms to call for tender, the Authority should have 30 percent of the money. It was also decided to meet CM in this regard and give a memorandum seeking additional funds. If additional grant is released, we can invite tenders and start the first phase of work. It was further decided at the meeting to discuss the matter at the Government-level and start the project,” Hemanthkumar Gowda said.

Tourism Department Principal Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Director Venkatesh, Engineer Ramesh and others were present at the meeting.

