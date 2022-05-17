Skill necessary along with education: Dr. Sudha Murty

May 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “It won’t be enough for students if they get just a degree. They should acquire the needed professional skills,” said former Chief of Infosys Foundation and writer Dr. Sudha Murty.

She was speaking at a programme ‘Jeevana Pata mattu Hastakshara’ organised at Sapna Book House yesterday. “Many Engineering graduates are working as auto drivers, Police Constables and at Rice Mills because of lack of required professional skills which is really sad,” she added.

Recalling the hardships she had to face when she was pursuing her Engineering course, Dr. Sudha Murty said that she used to avoid using toilets as she was the only girl student in the college and to ensure that no other girl student faced similar hardships, 14,000 toilets were built through her Infosys Foundation.

“Even if one study in Kannada medium, English knowledge is very essential to grow in the professional field; that is why, English should be taught at Government schools from the primary school level,” she advised.

She posed with readers who purchased books written by her and also gave her autograph on the books to encourage people to study more books.