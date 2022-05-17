May 17, 2022

Former IGP Ulfat Hussain felicitated

Mysore/Mysuru: Former IGP Ulfat Hussain, who had served as Mysuru DCP when H.R. Kasturirangan was the City Police Commissioner, said that Kasturirangan had effectively tackled communal violence.

Speaking at the programme organised by Police Constables who were recruited in 1993, to honour Kasturirangan, who was then Mysuru Police Commissioner, at Police Bhavan here yesterday, Hussain said, it was Kasturirangan who played a key role in his (Hussain) and Keshavaiah’s appointment as DCPs at Mysuru.

Pointing out that Kasturirangan had evolved effective plans for curbing communal violence and group clashes, Hussain said that he (Hussain) tried to avoid coming to Mysuru under the pretext that many of his relatives and friends resided there. But Kasturirangan kept up his pressure on the then Chief Minister to appoint him and Keshavaiah as DCPs at Mysuru, in which he succeeded.

Noting that upon being posted to Mysuru, he and Keshavaiah worked under his guidance in maintaining Law and Order and prevention of crimes, Hussain recalled the efforts of Kasturirangan to ensure peace and harmony in Mysuru. Recalling his experience when he worked as Bengaluru North DCP, Hussain said that six cases of child kidnapping for ransom was reported. Also, a woman was found brutally murdered and her body thrown into a deserted place in the Horticulture University campus, all of which were cracked under the guidance of Kasturirangan. He also narrated how the then Bengaluru Police succeeded in tackling rowdies of Srirampura area, who were notorious with their nefarious activities.

Continuing, Hussain said that the Anti-Rowdy Squad, which was formed when Kasturirangan was the Police Commissioner, had kept rowdyism in Mysuru under a complete check.

Explaining how the Mysuru Police arrested a jewellery robbery gang and recovered about 8.5 kg of jewellery, he said that over 250 rowdies and anti-social elements were taken into custody in just about three months then.

Hussain also recalled the services of Police Officers such as K.S. Thammaiah, Puttaswamygowda and T.K. Dharmesh who had served in Mysuru then.

‘Police reforms cannot be achieved without discipline and dedication’

Retired Senior IPS Officer and former Mysuru City Police Commissioner H.R. Kasturirangan, who spoke after being felicitated by Policemen, maintained that Police reforms cannot be achieved sans any discipline and dedication.

Regretting that recruitment, transfer and investigation have all got tainted, Kasturirangan said that the Police were given a free hand during the times when he was in service. Pointing out that he used to often caution his subordinates against any misuse of such freedom of work, he recalled that Top Police Officers then used to help the poor and those in distress and also used to advice others to do so.

Noting that the Government is giving all facilities to Policemen, Kasturirangan asked them to stay away from corruption, wrongdoings and such other errant acts and strive for bringing a good name to the Department as well as the Government.

About 350 Constables, who were appointed when Kasturirangan served as the Mysuru City Police Commissioner, are now serving at different places and in different positions. Several of them showered petals on Kasturirangan in a display of admiration for their mentor, while a few others fell at his feet seeking his blessings.

DCP (Law & Order) Pradeep Gunti, DCP (Crime & Traffic) Geetha Prasanna and CAR DCP Shivaraju, Orator Prof. M. Krishnegowda, retired Police Officer Puttaswamygowda and others were present.